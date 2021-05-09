mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quin NFN & Derez De'Shon Trade Bars On "Having My Way"

Alexander Cole
May 09, 2021 16:43
119 Views
01
1
Image via Quin NFNImage via Quin NFN
Image via Quin NFN

Having My Way
Quin NFN Feat. Derez De'Shon

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Quin NFN and Derez De'Shon have a lot to get off their chests on "Having My Way."


At just 20 years old, Austin, Texas rapper Quin NFN has proven himself to be an exceptional talent who has crafted some dope tracks and knows how to write catchy hooks. His bars always have a hint of storytelling in them as he makes sure to talk about his life and the experiences he has faced. In his latest track "Having My Way," Quin does just that all while linking up with Derez De'Shon.

Throughout the track, we get some nice piano lines while Quin NFN comes in which some melodic vocals and a long-ish hook. His verses are just as melodic and the bars have those storytelling elements you would expect from the artist. De'Shon also shines on this track thanks to his deeper voice and calm melodic tones that help match Quin's energy.

Let us know what you think of the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

And they know I rock designer, lil' Quincho steppin' in Bale'
We met four hoes in the valley, then flew them hoes out to Cali
What's the addy? My mama know I hustle like my daddy
I'm a savage, caught your man just fuck with us and he gon' vanish,

Quin NFN
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  119
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Quin NFN Derez De'Shon derez deshon new music new song having my way
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Quin NFN & Derez De'Shon Trade Bars On "Having My Way"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject