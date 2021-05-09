Quin NFN & Derez De'Shon Trade Bars On "Having My Way"

At just 20 years old, Austin, Texas rapper Quin NFN has proven himself to be an exceptional talent who has crafted some dope tracks and knows how to write catchy hooks. His bars always have a hint of storytelling in them as he makes sure to talk about his life and the experiences he has faced. In his latest track "Having My Way," Quin does just that all while linking up with Derez De'Shon.

Throughout the track, we get some nice piano lines while Quin NFN comes in which some melodic vocals and a long-ish hook. His verses are just as melodic and the bars have those storytelling elements you would expect from the artist. De'Shon also shines on this track thanks to his deeper voice and calm melodic tones that help match Quin's energy.

Quotable Lyrics:

And they know I rock designer, lil' Quincho steppin' in Bale'

We met four hoes in the valley, then flew them hoes out to Cali

What's the addy? My mama know I hustle like my daddy

I'm a savage, caught your man just fuck with us and he gon' vanish,