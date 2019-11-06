QUIN Delivers Dreamy New Single "7th Heaven"

Los Angeles' QUIN has been quietly making noise from the West Coast and beyond over the past few years. Releasing her projects GALACTICA and DREAMGIRL in 2016 and 2017, respectively, served as a formal introduction to her but since it's been two years since her last release, fans have eagerly awaited the release of her next project. Thankfully, they won't have to wait too long and ahead of its release, she blesses fans with her latest drop, "7th Heaven."

QUIN takes fans on a journey through the galaxy on her latest track. The follow-up to February's "Mushroom Chocolate" with 6lack is soulful with her airy vocals floating atop the dreamy production before fading away.

QUIN's getting ready to release her new project, LUCID on November 15th. Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics

Welcome to Neverland

Your wish is my command

I take you back, make you start again