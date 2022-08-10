Questlove says that he's bought himself a farm where he's building a warehouse to store his collection of over 200,000 vinyl records. Speaking for a new interview with HipHopDX, he also details his plans to use the land in case of a future apocalypse.

“I recently purchased a farm, so I’m building a warehouse haven for all my records,” he told the outlet. “I’ll say that another thing that happened during the pandemic was my ‘never again-ship.’ My ex convinced me, she was like, ‘I know you love this penthouse you live in, but God forbid, if we’re ever in this situation again, you might want land. You might want a safe haven for your family to run to in case something happens.’"



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

He continued: “So I got a little eight-acre spot and basically, I’m building my version of Noah’s Arc. My dream place that, in case something happens, then I know to ring the alarm and everyone knows immediately to report to Amir’s farm. That’s kind of what I’m preparing. I can just stop now and have a simple house, but I’m preparing for the next apocalypse.”

The Roots founder also spoke about Rick Ross, who also recently purchased a farm. Questlove explained that he has cattle on his land because they can be used as a tax break, and theorized that Ross has them for the same reason.

Speaking of The Roots, Questlove also confirmed that their next album is “60 percent done," and that they intend to finish it prior to Questlove's next film, which begins filming later this year.

Questlove had previously discussed his vinyl collection during a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! alongside Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock. Check out that conversation below.

