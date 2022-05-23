Questlove reacted to being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world for Time magazine's annual list, on Instagram, Monday. Speaking about the honor, Questlove gave a shoutout to Wordle founder Josh Wardle for being selected as well.

“Look. It’s gonna look like this for a while,” Questlove said in his lengthy Instagram post. “Celebrating myself ain’t really my fav thing in the world w/o at least one self deprecating joke to justify the ‘living in non deservednessville’. So stopping that toxic behavior last year was hard enough. But you only live once & I’m the cat who thought DJn the #Time100 was one of the coolest honors ever.”



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

He added, “So yeah I’m salty I’m not djn the afterparty this year but uh….I guess this honor will do thank you @time for this honor & gratitude to my team (here on earth & ancestors getting their justified back due payment game on like a mofo)—-however I will add the best thing about this Time 100 honor…..is you have to pay it forward & honor someone in the #Time100—-so not only did I jump at the chance to honor #JoshWardle for creating my fav obsession #Wordle (& all of its bastard offspring) but i chose the most creative way to do so.”

In a second post, Questlove shared a long caption made entirely of using five-letter words. Questlove also wrote the outlet's profile for Wardle, praising him for making his recent "obsession."

For Questlove's profile, the host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, stepped in. Fallon recalled meeting Questlove in Lorne Michaels’ office while getting started in Late Night.

"Now everyone wants to know what Quest is going to do next," Fallon wrote. "Better get some popcorn because you’re gonna want to see this."

