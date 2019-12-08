Woodstock is probably one of the most famous music festivals to have taken place but little people know that another noteworthy music festival was happening at the same time, Harlem Cultural Festival. The latter was made to shine a light on Black superstars of 1969 sich as Nina Simone Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight And The Pips and lots more. The festival pulled in little media coverage but now The Roots' Questlove is working on a documentary that will show love to the special event.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Black Woodstock will mark Questlove's directorial debut as he will showcase the importance of the festival through 40 hours of never-seen-before footage shot by television pioneer Hal Tulchin. The Harlem festival took place at Mount Morris Park and pulled in crowds of 300,000. "I am truly excited to help bring the passion, the story and the music of the Harlem Cultural Festival to audiences around the world…The performances are extraordinary," Questlove said in a press release. "I was stunned when I saw the lost footage for the first time. It’s incredible to look at 50 years of history that’s never been told, and I’m eager and humbled to tell that story."

Details on the documentary's release will be arriving soon.