DaBaby recently found himself facing heightened scrutiny after unleashing a rant during his Rolling Loud performance, sparking accusations of homophobia and sexism.

His negative comments regarding HIV and AIDS were enough to prompt a response from noted hip-hop head Sir Elton John, who emerged to offer DaBaby with some advice. "Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities," wrote John, attempting to educate and dispel several misconceptions about HIV in a series of Twitter posts.

Now, another legendary musician, Questlove of The Roots, has emerged to voice his disapproval toward DaBaby's comments. Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter, Quest made it clear that he had no patience for anything he perceives as hateful ignorance. "I was hypothetically asked if I was curating an updated version of #SummerOfSoul who would be my acts?" begins Quest, calling back to a previous post. "I gave my dream list." A list that, at the time, included DaBaby.

"And now I’m updating my list ——because it’s 2021 & fuck the bullshit," he continues. "I’m especially not here for any savagery (if you’re lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out). I’m not trine be all performative smurf & create a social flogging or start some click bait headlines. That’s missing the point. But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism——this should go w/o saying is morally wrong."

"I dunno man—-maybe I’m turning into a grump," he continues, acknowledging that some might write him off as an "old hater." "Barely said anything about Rih in ‘06 (lemme mind my business), looked the other way w ol bol & that MaGa Hat (he going thru thangs let him work it out)——don’t even get me started on half of my rap heroes damn near becoming f*x news talking points w their russian bot reposts & misinformation on all things facts."

Clearly, Quest had a lot to say on the matter, and while he wasn't disrespectful about DaBaby's character, he certainly has no patience for discrimination of any sort. Check out his complete reflection below, a sentiment shared by many of his peers within the music industry -- including his former collaborator Dua Lipa.