Like so many of us, Questlove can't wait to see New York's own Eddie Murphy back on the big screen as he channels the energy of the Godfather of Funk himself, George Clinton, in an upcoming biopic.

Earlier this weekend, The Roots drummer shared a screenshot of a Deadline article to his Instagram feed, praising the film project. "Can't wait for the Diana Ross/Berry Gordy 20 Grand/Wine or Piss scene – hope they pull it off! #funkadelic #parliament #pfunk," he captioned the post.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

As reported by HipHopDX, apart from starring in the project, The Haunted Mansion actor will also serve as producer alongside Davis Entertainment's John Davis, Catherine Davis, and John Fox, who are "currently working on securing the rights with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner before hiring writers and shopping the project around."

It's been noted that Murphy has a three-picture deal with Amazon Studios following the success of Coming 2 America, and his upcoming feature has been described as a "passion project."





In other exciting news, just days after receiving praise from Questlove, the Shrek voice actor is celebrating his 61st birthday today (April 3rd), with countless tributes from adoring friends and fans pouring in across social media.

"Eddie Murphy celebrates his 61st birthday today," one of them reads. "A comic titan and one of the biggest stars of the '80s. Here he is as Axel Foley in the most improvised 'Super Cops' scene from Beverly Hills Cop (1984)."

Check out the clip above, and let us know if you're excited to see the actor in character as George Clinton in the comment section.

