Quentin Tarantino's mother, Connie Zastoupil, has responded after Tarantino said that he doesn't share any of his wealth with her. The legendary director recently admitted that he doesn't financially support her because she discouraged his dream of being a filmmaker growing up.

"Regarding my son Quentin -- I support him, I'm proud of him and love him and his growing new family," Zastoupil said in a statement. "It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my grandson Leo."

She also addressed the media, asking for outlets to not "spin" the story to "go viral." Zastoupil continued to say that she does "not wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy."



Tarantino explained his decision-making during a recent interview on The Moment with Brian Koppelman.

"My mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-abilities," said the director. "She was b****ing at me about something or other about that and in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career' -- with the finger quotes and everything -- this little 'writing career' that you're doing? That s*** is over.'"

Tarantino continued: "When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, 'Okay, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. 'There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing because you said that.' I helped her out of a jam with the IRS, but no house. No Cadillac, no house."

He explained that "There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."

Tarantino is widely considered one of the best filmmakers of all time having directed classics such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and more.

