Last year, disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, but that isn't the end of his legal battle. Earlier this month, Weinstein learned that he would be moved from New York to California to face 11 new charges, all related to sexual assault, as well. There have reportedly been murmurs about his alleged inappropriate behaviors in the industry for years, and now that Weinstein has been called out and locked up, some creatives are coming forward with their firsthand stories—including Quentin Tarantino.

The famed filmmaker recently sat down with Joe Rogan and discussed a myriad of topics, including Weinstein's alleged illicit affairs. Tarantino called Weinstein a "f*cked up father figure" and suggested that the producer had a reputation of being unprofessional in certain settings.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"I wish I had done more. I wish I had talked to the guy," said Tarantino. "I wish I had sat him down and had the uncomfortable conversation. I didn't know about any rapes or anything like that... but I knew he was like, you know... I chalked it up to the boss chasing the secretary around the desk... you know, he was making unwanted advances. That's how I looked at it."

In April, there were reports that Weinstein was struggling behind bars, as it was said that he was going blind and losing his teeth. Listen to Rogan and Tarantino converse about Hollywood below.

