Quentin Tarantino might be regarded as one of the greatest, and most controversial, directors of modern times but his vision has proven to be successful time and time again. From his early days with Pulp Fiction to Inglorious Bastards and more, his unfiltered vision on-screen has proven to make for box office success. Unfortunately, it appears that China might not be able to check out the film any time soon.

According to Variety, Tarantino has rejected China's request to edit Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The film was scheduled to hit theatres in China on October 25th but that decision has been put on hold indefinitely. The interesting part is that Chinese authorities never specified what Tarantino needed to edit but the release date was initially held up after a complaint from Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's daughter. Shannon Lee filed a complaint to China's National Film Association about the depiction of her father. "He comes across as an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air,” she told The Wrap. “And not someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others.

Tarantino previously responded to that statement, claiming, “Bruce Lee was kind of an arrogant guy. The way he was talking, I didn’t just make a lot of that up.”