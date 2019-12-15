When it comes to overall bodies of work, you'd be hard-pressed to find a director with a resume like Quentin Tarantino. Seen by many as one of cinema's great of all time, Quentin's repertoire has continuously secured acclaim across the board. Most recently, his ninth film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood hit theatres, with some going so far as to call it his masterwork. And yet, the visionary director is already looking forward, speculating on his tenth film during a stop on Andy Cohen Live.

"I just so happened to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night," explains Quentin. "She was bragging about me, I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night." When asked whether his Uma link-up sparked any motivation for the oft-rumored Kill Bill 3, Tarantino confirmed that his creative juices have indeed been flowing. "I do have an idea," he reveals. "The whole thing was conquering that concept of what's happened to The Bride since then, and what would I want to do? I don't want to come up with a cockamamie adventure. She doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard."

"Now I have an idea that would be interesting," he teases. "But I wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the ether. It's in the cards."