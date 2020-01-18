Quentin Tarantino plans to direct a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spinoff series based on the show within the movie titled Bounty Law.

"As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half," Tarantino told Deadline in a recent interview. "It got an introduction from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I don't really consider it part of that movie even though it is. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It's about Jake Cahill."

The acclaimed director has written five episodes and plans to direct all of them.

"Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was on," he said. "I'd liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You watch and think, wow, there's a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that? I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I'll do them, and I will direct all of them."

Tarantino also plans to release an extended cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.