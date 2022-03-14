mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quello Woo Extends "Top Prospect" With 4-Song Extension

Aron A.
March 14, 2022 17:58
130 Views
Top Prospect: LOTTERY PICK
Quelly Woo

Quelly Woo shares the deluxe edition of "Top Prospect."


The Brooklyn Drill scene is still thriving, despite the controversies surrounding the regional scene. Quelly Woo has continued to blow up with each release, and rightfully so. The Canarsie, Brooklyn MC does boast similarities to the late Pop Smoke but he's coming into his own. It was as evident as ever on the release of 2021's Top Prospect, the official follow-up to Tactical Pressure. The 10-song project boasted no features and allowed Quelly to shine in his own right. It was a glimpse of how easily he can produce a banger without any help from major names.

Today, the extended the project with the release of Top Prospect - Lottery Pick. Serving as the deluxe edition to 2021's release, he adds another four tracks to the project with a sole feature coming from Kemo.

Check it out below. 

