Quelle Chris & The Alchemist Unite For "Iron Steel Samurai"

This Friday, Mello Music Group is set to drop off their new compilation album Bushido, a project that features contributions from Quelle Chris, Open Mike Eagle, Solemn Brigham, Oddisee, Homeboy Sandman, Zackey Force Funk, Skyzoo, Namir Blade, Oddisee, James Shahan, Joell Ortiz, Stalley, Dueling Experts, RJ Payne, Murs, Cambatta, Kool Keith, B-Real, and The Perceptionists.

While we've already had the chance to catch the previous single "Black Rock," a lyrically-sharp posse cut featuring Joell Ortiz, Stalley, Namir Blade, and Solemn Brigham; peep that one right here. Now, we're looking at the introductory cut "Iron Steel Samurai," a duet between Quelle Chris and The Alchemist, who has been on a truly incredible tear of late. For the occasion, Alc blesses the set with a fuzz-soaked guitar riff, over which Quelle Chris lets fly a reference-laden dose of potent lyricism. "Zombies get shut down, persona like Harmabe, we end up everywhere like hair on blondies," he spits. "I'm bugging out cause I know who the fuck I be."

Check out "Iron Steel Samurai" now, and stay tuned for Mello Music Group's upcoming Bushido project to drop in full on Friday, April 2nd.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Zombies get shut down, persona like Harmabe,

We end up everywhere like hair on blondies

And I'm bugging out cause I know who the fuck I be

The son of King Joffery, J back in the U.S.A, royal penis shiny