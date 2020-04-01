Quelle Chris & Homeboy Sandman Connect For "Sacred Safe"

Quelle Chris has teamed up with Chris Keys, once again, for their forthcoming project, Innocent Country 2. Today, they unleashed the new single off of the project "Sacred Safe" ft. fellow Melo Music Group member, Homeboy Sandman who he previously tapped for 2017's "Pendulum Swing." Chris Keys and Quelle Chris co-produced a funky, soulful and psychedelic instrumental as Quelle Chris and Homeboy Sandman keep their pen game sharp.

"As a friend and brother and artist I’ve learned more than I can begin to get into here. He respects the sh*t out of the craft. He honors the energy in the words he casts. He’s always seeking growth. He bleeds. He’s the real deal," Quelle Chris told HypeBeast about working with Homeboy Sandman.

Quelle Chris and Chris Keys previously released their single, "Living Happy" as the lead single. Innocent County 2 drops on April 24th.

Quotable Lyrics

Today, I'm feelin' even worse, B

Every single person on Earth irks me, Lord have Mercy

The skin affliction of my pigment's now extended to my upper arm

I have no idea what a gwarn



[Via]