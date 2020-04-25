Quelle Chris & Chris Keys Join Forces For "Innocent Country 2"

Quelle Chris and Chris Keys have teamed up, once again, for their brand new project, Innocent Country 2. Laced up with sixteen tracks, Quelle Chris continues to prove just why he's one of the most out-of-the-box thinkers in the music industry right now. Earl Sweatshirt, Billy Woods, Homeboy Sandman, Denmark Vessey & Cavalier are among the collaborators on the project with Chris Keys holding down the production.

"Innocent Country 2, the second installment of the Innocent Country series (by producer/instrumentalist Chris Keys and I) and the 4th in the 2dirt4tv series, deals with finding peace within the pain expressed in Innocent Country. Where Innocent Country explored isolation Innocent Country 2 embraces community," Quelle Chris explained to Pitchfork.

Check out Quelle Chris and Chris Keys' latest joint project Innocent Country 2 below.