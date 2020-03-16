mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quelle Chris & Chris Keys Are "Living Happy" With Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier

Keenan Higgins
March 16, 2020 18:56
Mello Music Group
Mello Music Group

Living Happy
Quelle Chris & Chris Keys Feat. Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier

Quelle Chris and Chris Keys reflect back on some classic dance moves on their new collaborative track “Living Happy” that also features Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier.


Some songs just immediately make you want to dance, and it looks like Quelle Chris & Chris Keys took it even further on their new track "Living Happy" by listing down all the classic moves you can hit while getting down to this collaborative jam.

Also featuring Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier, "Living Happy" is a song lifted from the upcoming album Innocent Country 2 that was announced recently by Mello Music Group via Instagram (seen above). The instrumental provided by Keys matches the bars from each emcee perfectly, and the catchiness of it all makes this a grand effort from all parties involved. Whether you can actually hit each dance move shouted out on the chorus isn't important — having fun while listening along is what it's all about. 

Listen to the collaborative effort "Living Happy" by Quelle Chris & Chris Keys below, which also features Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier, and look out for Innocent Country 2 to drop on April 24:

Quotable Lyrics:

Face down, ass up
Doo Doo Brown
Monastery
Chicken head
Bust a Juke
Hit the Jit
Cabbage patch
Bankhead
Butterfly 
Tootsie Roll
Lean wit' it, rock wit' it
Do the jerk 
Hit the Whoa
Pee-wee Herman 
Charlie Brown 
Raise the roof
Running man 
Roger Rabbit 
Dougie
Then, stanky leg
Cat daddy

