Quelle Chris & Chris Keys Are "Living Happy" With Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier

Some songs just immediately make you want to dance, and it looks like Quelle Chris & Chris Keys took it even further on their new track "Living Happy" by listing down all the classic moves you can hit while getting down to this collaborative jam.

Also featuring Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier, "Living Happy" is a song lifted from the upcoming album Innocent Country 2 that was announced recently by Mello Music Group via Instagram (seen above). The instrumental provided by Keys matches the bars from each emcee perfectly, and the catchiness of it all makes this a grand effort from all parties involved. Whether you can actually hit each dance move shouted out on the chorus isn't important — having fun while listening along is what it's all about.

Listen to the collaborative effort "Living Happy" by Quelle Chris & Chris Keys below, which also features Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier, and look out for Innocent Country 2 to drop on April 24:

Quotable Lyrics:

Face down, ass up

Doo Doo Brown

Monastery

Chicken head

Bust a Juke

Hit the Jit

Cabbage patch

Bankhead

Butterfly

Tootsie Roll

Lean wit' it, rock wit' it

Do the jerk

Hit the Whoa

Pee-wee Herman

Charlie Brown

Raise the roof

Running man

Roger Rabbit

Dougie

Then, stanky leg

Cat daddy