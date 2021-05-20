Inspired by hit girl groups like TLC and SWV, the ABC show Queens follows the story of four members of an imaginary, but once-popular, 90s group called “Nasty Bitches.” The drama begins when the ladies are forced to reunite due to a last-minute offer to perform at an award show.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the series cast Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics, and Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan.

Although the cast plays fictional characters, each role mimics the real-life career of the actress. Brandy’s musical career took off in the 90s, leading up to her famous sitcom Moesha, and her 1998 hit with Monica, “That Boy is Mine.”

Eve came onto the scene right after, releasing her debut album in 1999. The rapper/singer-songwriter went on to become one of the most influential artists of the early 2000s.

Naturi was actually a singer in the girl group 3LW, alongside soon-to-be The Cheetah Girls stars Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams.

Nadine has no musical experience but does have a lengthy acting resume, including starring alongside Denzel Washington in the 2012 film Flight.

Brandy, Eve, Naturi, and Nadine shared their excitement for the new project on Twitter, alongside the announcement. The show will premiere this fall according to a tweet by Power star Naturi Naughton. Deadline also reports Brandy and Eve will record songs for the soundtrack of the show.

