Queen Naija's Debut Album "missunderstood" Features Lil Durk, Russ, Mulatto, & More

Queen Naija's official debut studio album, missunderstood, starts off with a choir of voices echoing that the 25-year-old singer has fallen off and become irrelevant, partly due to the time off she took for her pregnancy and for her numerous controversies in the media.

Queen has become one of the most polarizing figures in R&B. Labeled a one-hit-wonder by some, the Detroit native is setting out to prove people wrong with her latest musical journey, stepping aside from YouTube and relationship drama and simply producing some damn good music.

missunderstood has been in the works for a long time and, with such a dominant introduction to the album, Queen explains that, sometimes, the criticism gets to her but that, at the end of the day, she's got two children to feed and too much to say, using her platform to do all the talking.

Her official debut album is out now, featuring Kiana Ledé, Lil Durk, Lucky Daye, Russ, Mulatto, Jacquees, Toosii, and more.

Listen to the project below and let us know what you think.

1. Intro

2. Too Much To Say

3. I'm Her (feat. Kiana Ledé)

4. Pack Lite

5. Lie To Me (feat. Lil Durk)

6. Dream (feat. Lucky Daye)

7. Love Language

8. Without You (feat. Russ)

9. Say What You Mean

10. Bitter Skit (feat. Pretty Vee)

11. Bitter (feat. Mulatto)

12. One Time (feat. Toosii)

13. Pressure

14. Five Seconds (feat. Jacquees)

15. Pretend

16. Trial And Error

17. Butterflies Pt. 2

18. Beautiful