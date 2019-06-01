mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Queen Naija Struggles To Call It Quits With Her Man On "Away From You"

Erika Marie
June 01, 2019 01:56
2K Views
12
0
CoverCover

Away From You
Queen Naija

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

The YouTube sensation returns with a catchy bop.


R&B singer Queen Naija has made a name for herself as both an artist and a social media influencer, and on Thursday she dropped off her new single "Away From You." On her social media pages, Naija loves to share intimate moments of her life with her followers as she showcases her relationship with Clarence White and their journey into parenthood.

It seems as if she's used their trials and tribulations of love as an inspiration behind "Away From You" as she sings about the times when she and her man can't seem to get on the same page. She says that even when he has an attitude and she wants to call it quits, she can't seem to walk away from the love that they share. The song is an uncomplicated, nice summer bop with a catchy hook that Naija's fans will enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics

Ooo, I can't stand it when you talk in a tone
Or the way you crinkle your nose
At the smallest things I do
And even when you're mean, I mean you're still cute

Queen Naija
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Queen Naija Struggles To Call It Quits With Her Man On "Away From You"
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject