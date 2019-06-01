Queen Naija Struggles To Call It Quits With Her Man On "Away From You"

R&B singer Queen Naija has made a name for herself as both an artist and a social media influencer, and on Thursday she dropped off her new single "Away From You." On her social media pages, Naija loves to share intimate moments of her life with her followers as she showcases her relationship with Clarence White and their journey into parenthood.

It seems as if she's used their trials and tribulations of love as an inspiration behind "Away From You" as she sings about the times when she and her man can't seem to get on the same page. She says that even when he has an attitude and she wants to call it quits, she can't seem to walk away from the love that they share. The song is an uncomplicated, nice summer bop with a catchy hook that Naija's fans will enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics

Ooo, I can't stand it when you talk in a tone

Or the way you crinkle your nose

At the smallest things I do

And even when you're mean, I mean you're still cute