It looks like Chris Sails has had another run-in with the law. The social media star has made headlines over the last few years for his alleged trouble behaviors. In 2018, Sails was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, actress Parker McKenna from My Wife & Kids fame. Earlier that year, Sails was reportedly detained along with three others after they impersonated Houston police officers in a video to help promote a concert. On Thursday (April 9), The Shade Room reported that Chris Sails was once again taken into custody, this time on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily harm.



Details of what led to Sails's arrest have yet to be shared, but the outlet posted a photo of the 24-year-old's mugshot and information from his docket. It shows that he's being held on $15K bond in a Texas jail. Singer Queen Naija, Sails's ex-wife, took to her Instagram Story to ask for help in locating their five-year-old son CJ because she hasn't been able to find him.

"I need my son now," Naija wrote. "Whoever has my son contact me NOW. If you guys know who Chris be around and with DM ME!! I can not locate my son ! Nobody is answering me." Queen Naija quickly deleted the message, so it's assumed that she has been able to locate CJ.

