Queen Naija can breathe a sigh of relief now that her 5-year-old son, CJ, has been found. On Thursday night, the singer took to social media to beg her followers to help her find her child after her ex-husband and CJ's father, Chris Sails, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Naija proceeded to post an Instagram story that she has since deleted, writing, "I need my son now. Whoever has my son contact me NOW. If you guys know who Chris be around and with DM ME!! I can not locate my son ! Nobody is answering me."

However, shortly after she revealed that CJ was missing, Naija assured everyone that the child had been located. “To be clear, I found where my baby was & spoke to him & will be with him soon,” she wrote in a separate Instagram story. “I would never post anything like this for attention,” she insisted. “I posted that on my story out of fear after receiving a call from someone in the social services department. I then tried to contact only who I knew in Houston and nobody was answering me. I only made a post in hopes of someone reaching out to me on IG who is around my son often, because I don’t know anyone’s socials. Everything is fine. Thanks.” It appears that Chris is still is being held on a $15,000 bail in Fort Bend Country, Texas.

