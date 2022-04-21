She may have recently joked about the "Blame Queen Naija" trend that has been going on for years now, but it looks like the singer has had a change of heart. We previously reported on Queen Naija visiting The Breakfast Club and laughing off the internet trolls, but things have changed as the R&B songbird has called out people who continue to entangle her name in situations that do not involve her.

"It’s not even a joke anymore, at this point it’s harassment, bullying and hate speech. I would start suing y’all, but there’s no point cause y’all are broke," she tweeted. "Y’all are the group of ppl who would drive someone into committing suicide. it’s all fun & games tho. Good thing I was built for this."



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

This prompted some social media to ramp up their criticism and they revisited the colorism controversy that has plagued the singer. Years ago, Queen shared a story of "black," "ugly," "nappy-headed" girls who would bully her in school, and the comments soon caused her to face accusations of colorism. She didn't directly note the skin tone of those she was talking about, but that didn't stop the internet from running with the narrative that the singer was a colorist.

While she has repeatedly apologized for her word choices, Queen has stood ten toes down that she isn't a colorist. This was all brought up after her tweets circulated and once again, the singer was at the center of controversy.

"I never bullied anyone a day in my life. I was speaking on ppl who bullied me! I used a term to describe HAIR, not skin. which offended some ppl. I apologized & addressed it. Y’all are gonna keep bringing that up forever. And imma keep telling y’all the same thing," she wrote. "Anyway let me get back to my job tho. Y’all are so jobless and lame. F y’all. Lol."

Check it out below.