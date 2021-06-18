mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Queen Naija Covers Drake's "Marvins Room" For Amazon Music

Joshua Robinson
June 18, 2021 12:27
Marvins Room (Amazon Original)
Queen Naija

Amazon Music’s Black Music Month programming continues with an original cover of "Marvins Room" by Queen Naija.


In addition to her newly released "Bed Friend" single with Jacquees, Queen Naija has more new music in store for her fans this week. Today, the R&B sensation has also shared her Amazon Original cover of "Marvins Room," which is available exclusively on Amazon Music.

Rather than a straight-up cover of Drake's classic 2011 song, however, the missunderstood artist decided to put her own spin on the timeless record by adding her own lyrics to the song's original melody.

"This cover of Drake’s 'Marvins Room' was dope to do because it was kind of a throwback to the early 2010s," Queen Naija says, "and I love bringing the nostalgic feels. I wanted to do it from a female perspective – hope you guys enjoy it!"

How do you think Queen Naija's rendition of "Marvins Room" stacks up against Drake's original version?

Quotable Lyrics

I think you addicted to gettin' women, break 'em until they finished
Lyin' in the beginnin', like you ain't scared of commitment
Until you wake up and decide you don't want somethin' that you're used to
You got me searchin' all around like f*ckin' Blues Clues.

