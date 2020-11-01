Queen Naija & Lucky Daye "Dream" Together

Queen Naija's debut studio album missunderstood has arrived. The critics and fans alike are praising the effort, which further helps resuscitate the R&B genre. There have been a plethora of amazing R&B albums released this year, with women leading the charge on a level of rhythm and blues mastery. Queen Naija's project captures this mastery, and songs like "Dream" showcases it.

Featuring Lucky Daye, "Dream" is a romantic ballad powered by the opposite styles of the two artists on the song. Queen Naija's potent vocals mesh well with Lucky Daye's more dreamy tone. Their combination over a smooth pop and R&B fusion of an instrumental hits the spot this cuffing season.



Quotable Lyrics

You don't even have to question

If thÐµ feeling is mutual, baby

Just like you would do for me, nothing I wouldn't do for you, baby

And I want it so bad, evÐµrything or nothing at all, yeah

Take my soul, to a place I can't control

