Queen Latifah's been taking a lot of trips down memory lane recently. The rapper was honored with a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and was featured in the ABC News retrospective "Real Queens of Hip Hop." In a new interview with Hot Ones, Latifah was once again prompted to reminisce.

One particularly interesting anecdote from the interview was Queen Latifah's recollection of going to a gay night club in San Francisco with 2Pac. "I was in San Francisco doing a show," she remembered. "It was my first show over $10,000, which was a New Year’s Eve show at this cool gay club in San Francisco. I was like, 'Yo I’m here!' So 2Pac came to club with me. I was like, 'Yo, 2Pac is in the building!'"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Latifah recalled the night was a blast. "They went crazy in there," she said. "They like, 'Take off your clothes!' He took his shirt off anywhere. We had so much fun. But that was like my brother and he’s the type of person if he loved you, if he was cool with you, he’d lay his life down for you. I miss him and I love him. Good times. And we were probably high."

Latifah claimed that she and 2Pac were very close, saying they "were pretty much labelmates." She also mentioned another 2Pac fact: he was the one who came up with the Humpty Dance for the Digital Underground hit of the same name. "I was signed to Tommy Boy Records. Digital Underground was signed to Tommy Boy Records. Initially, I took Treach on the road as my roadie," she said. "Treach went on to head Naughty By Nature and 2Pac was pretty much a roadie with Digital. And he became a rapper in the group and made up the Humpty Dance, and they made the song 'The Humpty Dance,' which 2Pac created the dance to and it became a smash hit."

With stories like these, let's hope Latifah keeps getting asked about her past. Check out the entire interview below.

