Months after the announcement was made that The Little Mermaid would be taking to small screens in a live televised program, the Disney special aired on ABC on Tuesday evening. The star-studded cast included Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, and Moana princess Auli'i Cravalho as the red-headed mermaid Ariel.

Overall, viewers seemed to love Queen Latifah's portrayal of the sea witch, but everything, and everyone, else involved garnered mixed reactions. The live concert puppet version of Flounder didn't rub fans the right way and many people believed that the best part of the production was the "U.N.I.T.Y." rapper.

Fans were also taken aback because they were under the impression that the show was going to be a stage version of the animated movie. However, it was a concert clipped with scenes from the film, so the bulk to the program was dedicated to musical performances. The reactions were certainly plentiful and people are petitioning for Queen Latifah to be cast in the forthcoming live-action film starring Chloe Bailey. However, in that movie, Melissa McCarthy will portray everyone's favorite purple witch. Watch a few clips of the show and read some reactions below.