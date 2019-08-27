The east coast was the center of attention on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards stage as five big-name artists performed snippets of their chart-topping songs. All except one are veterans in hip hop: Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Redman, and Fetty Wap. The network wanted to give New Jersey a moment to shine at the VMAs, and they did just that with their medley.

The first act to take to the Prudential Center stage in Newark, New Jersey was Naughty By Nature who opened things up with their catchy, 1991 hit song "O.P.P." Then they slid things over to Redman who performed a bit of "Da Rockwilder" sans Method Man. Fetty took over and gave a performance of "Trap Queen" before Wyclef delivered "Gone Till November" and "No Woman No Cry." He ended his performance with a handstand as Queen Latifah rode onto the stage on a street bike, recreating the music video for her 1993 female-positive anthem "U.N.I.T.Y." She rapped the first verse of the song and then was joined on stage by all of the artists as Naughty By Nature closed things out with "Hip Hop Horray."

Charlamagne Tha God loved the Jersey performance and took to Twitter to joke, "The #VMA's don't give a sh*t about us #Oldheadz who have to get up early in the morning because if they did this Redman, Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah Jersey performance would have been way earlier in the show." Check it out below.