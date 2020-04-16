It was all about girl talk on Red Table Talk. On Wednesday (April 15), Jada Pinkett-Smith reunited with her Girls Trip co-stars Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Queen Latifah. The four ladies had a quarantine chat where the ladies discussed whether or not Girls Trip 2 was on the horizon. “The answer is ‘yes’ and I can’t wait to do it,” Queen Latifah said. “I can’t wait to work with y’all again and I hope we get to go somewhere fun.”



Jonathan Bachman / Stringer / Getty Images

Elsewhere, the women talked about their celebrity crushes. Regina made things awkward—and brought in laughs—when she named Jada's husband Will Smith as her crush. Tiffany, who is rumored to be dating rapper Common, had a couple of names. “Well if we’re talking about females, then I’m into Meryl Streep," she said, adding, “I like Giancarlo Stanton, No. 27 for the New York Yankees. I think he’s very handsome.”

Jada shared that hers is "Governor [Andrew] Cuomo. I don’t miss a press conference. When Cuomo is on I go, ‘Have to see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'” Queen Latifah, who's rumored to be engaged to longtime partner Eboni Nichols, weighed in that she has a crush on Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima. “I like the girl. She’s a Brazilian model,” Queen Latifah said. Jada chimed in, “She’s a cutie. She got some fire, too.” Check out the ladies on Red Table Talk below.