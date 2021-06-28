This past Sunday, the 2021 BET Awards crowned Queen Latifah with their Lifetime Achievement Award in what was a rather heartwarming moment. With contemporaries like Lil Kim and MC Lyte donning the stage, her presenters performed a medley of her most beloved songs, including "U.N.I.T.Y," and "Just Another Day."

Accompanied by her father, the icon went on to give her acceptance speech, saying "I've always celebrated women, because I was raised by a proud Black woman, and raised by a father who loves women. We can't live without each other. I wanted to celebrate us because I know together we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart."

Emotional, yet poised, Latifah closed out by thanking everyone in her circle through the decades. Lastly, she belted out a timely "Happy pride!" before making her way off the stage to a respectfully roaring audience, overflowing with members who the award winner likely paved the way for.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The artist's imprint on the community has rarely been more evident, with rappers and singers influenced by her 90s stylings taking the stage to honor her. Presented with the award by her longtime friend MC Lyte, the rapper called Latifah "my sister in hip-hop, but even more importantly, my sister in life." Followed by a montage of peers and fellow artists, including Megan Thee Stallion and Jada Pinkett Smith, her influence on women in the rap world is as clear as can be.

Watch the medley in her honor below and let us know who your favorite guest was. Make sure to find out who else won this past Sunday.

[Via]