Queen Latifah and Ludacris' careers may have started as rappers, but they both managed to move into the film industry. Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, has appeared in an abundance of movie and shows like Set It Off, Living Single, Girls Trip, and more. Similarly, Luda has been featured in popular motion pictures as well like Fast & Furious, Hustle & Flow, and others.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Now, the two multi-faceted entertainers have joined forces to deliver a Netflix Original movie. Titled End of the Road, the action-thriller is centered around a widowed mom, her brother, and her two children.

The family of four packed up to move across the country, but their peaceful road trip turned sour when they witnessed a murder. Together, they are stuck in the New Mexico desert, forced to outrun a mysterious killer and fight for their lives.

The film was written by Christopher J. Moore and David Loughery and directed by Millicent Shelton. Its official trailer released today (August 15) and has already garnered over 30,000 view on YouTube. It is set to hit the streaming service on September 9.

Watch the entire trailer below.

In recent news regarding Netflix, last month the platform attempted to test out charging for password sharing after they lost nearly one million subscribers in three months. When explaining their "paid sharing" program, the company stated, "Each Netflix account – whatever your plan – will include one home where you can enjoy Netflix on any of your devices. To use your Netflix account in additional homes, we will ask you to pay an extra [fee]."