Queen Key Takes No Prisoners In Her HNHH Freestyle Session

Devin Ch
June 15, 2019 11:03
HNHH Freestyle Session #62
Queen Key
Produced by Dmac

Queen Key flexes her chops in the latest HNHH Freestyle Session.


Queen Key's first appearance on our platform came in the wake of a tour announcement. In August of last year, she was enlisted alongside Southside, as the supporting for G Herbo's SWERVO tour. Since then, she's managed to increase her profile tenfold, off the strength of a host of one-off ventures leading up to her debut, the unabashedly titled  Eat My Pussy Again.

Within a month of debuting the title, Queen Key was kind enough to grace us with her presence in NY, in the prolongation of our all-essential HNHH Freestyle series. Queen Key's appearance marks the 62nd episode since our launch in 2017 with Chaz French behind the steel curtain. Queen's freestyle is unique in its conception, for Dmac provides the instrumental for this special occasion. You may recall hearing Dmac called upon in the past, but never on a cypher session so intimate. Peep the latest freestyle below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH TV for more exclusive content with your favorite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the Queen because I empower those around me
A lot of hoes be mad, so I don't have those hoes around me
I might take a n***a's savings, spend it on some boots
My old n****s be hanging out, that's pussies in cahoots.

- Queen Key

