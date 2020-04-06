Queen Elizabeth addressed the United Kingdom, Sunday, with a rare TV appearance to speak about the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.

“I want to thank everyone on the NHS frontline as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly carry out day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all. What you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to normal times.”

Her rally was recorded at Windsor Castle and filmed by one cameraman who wore full protective gear. Sunday's message is only the fifth time the Queen has delivered a non-regularly scheduled speech during a time of crisis.

The Queen promoted social distancing: “Together we are tackling this disease. If we remain united and resolute, we will overcome it.”

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized, Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19 over a week ago.

