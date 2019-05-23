Back in February, Quavo teased an appearance on black-ish, the television series that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson raising a family of four. Finally, the clip has arrived that sees Quavo's debut role and he's playing none other than himself in the episode titled "Relatively Grown Man."



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In the teaser, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and his co-workers try and selling Quavo a pitch to get involved with "boxable," an off-brand UPS company they want the rapper to invest in. "They drop packages faster than Migos drops dope tracks," one of the characters says. Quavo isn't pleased with what they guys are offering at all and tells them a little bit about how he and the Migos run things.

"I love details. That's why I handle the Migos marketing business. Takeoff handle the jets, skrrrt skrrrt, and Offset, he on the logistics, brrrrrrrt," he says.

In other Quavo news, he's set to be featured on a fire summer anthem alongside Tyga coming at us by Tory Lanez. "The smile u make when you about to drop the SUMMER ANTHEM on the 31st of this month .. and it FEATURES @quavohuncho & @tyga #BrokeLeg ... THIS ONE IS GOING PLATINUM IN THE FIRST 10 SECONDS," Tory teased of the song a while back.