After edging out the Philadelphia 76ers in a thrilling Game 7 last night, the Atlanta Hawks got some straightenin' done in the locker room with none other than Quavo, who has been anxiously watching the series play out from the sidelines.

The Migos rapper has been cheering on his hometown Hawks as they fought to eliminate the 76ers in their second-round matchup. After some fierce competition, Trae Young and the group ended up taking home the victory on Sunday night, inviting Quavo back to the locker room to celebrate. Clint Capela shared a video to his Instagram Stories of the rapper turning up with the entire team, singing the Migos' new hit "Straightenin" with the winners. "We straight!!!" wrote Capela on the post, getting ready to face off against the Bucks in their next matchup.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Not many people are wearing masks in the locker room, which has some fans worried about some players possibly entering the NBA's health and safety guidelines before the next round. Only time will tell if the virus was lurking in the locker room last night.

The Migos were in competition for another #1 album this week with their latest release Culture III. They went all-out in a last-ditch effort to secure the top spot on the charts, but ultimately, they ended up debuting at #2 behind Polo G's new album Hall Of Fame.

Watch the video of Quavo turning up with the Hawks below.