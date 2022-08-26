Not only has Quavo gotten the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in music, he also gets to join forces with some of Hollywood's best as part of his budding acting career. According to reports, the Migos rapper is set to star alongside veteran actor Billy Zane in the upcoming action-thriller film Takeover. Quavo will play the role of Guy Miller, a recent parolee who’s attempting to rehabilitate his life, when circumstances propel him back into Atlanta’s thriving and dangerous takeover scene.

When news of the film was first announced, Huncho released a statement, sharing, "I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta. This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment." This isn't the first time Quavo has graced the big or small screen. The "Straightenin'" rapper, who has had small roles on TV shows like Black-ish and Narcos: Mexico, will also star alongside Robert De Niro and John Malkovich in the upcoming thriller Wash Me in the River.

Quavo's movie news comes on the heels of the Atlanta bred star announcing the release of "Bando Babies," a project or single he did with Migos group and nephew Takeoff.

Takeover, directed by Greg Jonkajtys was filmed in Atlanta and "will look at the fascination with sideshows, stunts in car culture that see drivers take over streets and parking lots to do tricks. Trioscope, using its proprietary animation technique, will bring this to life by fusing live-action performances with animation." As for Quavo's music career, he seems to be solely focused on all things "Unc & Phew," the moniker for his new two-man group with Takeoff. After dropping "Hotel Lobby" in June, the pair followed it up with "Us vs Them" in July which received rave reviews. Check out the visuals below.