Quavo and 112's Mike and Slim will serve as judges for the Making The Band auditions in Atlanta, along with Monica and Quality Control's Pierre "Pee" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee. Casting auditions for the reboot, which Diddy officially announced last July, will commence this weekend, beginning in Atlanta on Friday, February 28th at Center Stage Theater. While the official Making The Band's social media accounts have confirmed that Mike and Slim will be joining the ranks of Monica, Pee, and Coach K, according to TMZ's production sources, fellow Atlanta native Quavo will also be partaking in the judging process to help find the next R&B supergroup.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hopeful talent will audition in front of these celebrity guests as well as the "Combs Cartel"—which includes Diddy and his sons Quincy, Christian, and Justin. The open casting call will take place on Friday from 10:00am-6:00pm, with callbacks scheduled for Saturday by invitation only. Once the Atlanta auditions are complete, the Combs Cartel will head over to Houston and then to Charlotte, where DaBaby will serve as a judge alongside the famous father and sons to evaluate North Carolina's budding talent. New York auditions will then take place from March 21st-22nd.