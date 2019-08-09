To fully understand how Atlanta birthed so many stars, you gotta go back to the roots first. This starts with the vibrant communities and family units that nurtured the kids that grew to be hit-makers and icons. Surely, the Migos-member, Quavo, knows the whole backstory behind this process, making him the perfect person to executive produce a show about it.

Quavo, along with his label, Quality Control Music, and Motown records will be partnering with Marginal Mediaworks and Imagine Entertainment to create an animated series targeted for children of ages 8-12. The team's goal is to develop an entire franchise around the show, which will include merchandise and original music.

“I have long seen how hip hop, as well as our music, really impacts kids” said Quavo. “I’ve loved animation my whole life whether on TV or in movies and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids. It will definitely reflect the creativity, love and families in and around the NAWF side of Atlanta where we grew up.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Marginal Mediaworks was conceived by Imagine Entertainment in 2018 in order to develop content that prioritizes "genre storytelling from marginalized voices... to effect systemic change at once in the media industry, and in mass audience perceptions, through empowering and commercializing new storytellers, narratives and narrative systems." Collaborating with Migos and these other major figures in hip hop is a powerful way of acknowledging their global impact.

The COO of Quality Control, Kevin 'Coach K' Lee said, “When I was growing up there was very little media that had brown and black skinned kids feeling heard or seen and the ones that did stood out and served as a crucial roadmap through our childhoods. I’m about inclusive stories that address all kinds of situations that kids of ALL ethnic and financial backgrounds experience and to give them a common tool to learn and grow."