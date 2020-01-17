A number of your favorite rappers are currently in Paris, France right now for Fashion Week, either participating in runway shows or watching them from the crowd. Migos rapper Offset is celebrating a major achievement in his career, making the switch from music to fashion and putting on his own show this week, causing Cardi B to detail the celebration they would be having once they got back to the hotel. Attending an after-party at Palais Maillot last night, the famous couple left early and weren't able to turn up with Quavo when he arrived after them. However, Quavo wasn't really able to do much turning up by himself even because the bouncers nearly didn't let him in, causing him to pull a fit and throw some punches.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to TMZ, security guards working at the party did not recognize Quavo, giving him a hard time when he arrived at the entrance. One of Beyoncé's dancers was at the event and he stepped in to instruct security to let the rapper inside but it was too late. Quavo went on a rage-fueled attack, throwing some punches at security and even striking the man who attempted to help him.

As per the report, the police was not called and Quavo didn't stay too long after the incident. Watch below to see what went down.