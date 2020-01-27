The narrative surrounding Culture 3 has been an interesting one. When it was first announced, many were still struggling from a heavy case of Migos-fatigue, giving the impression of disinterested in another drop from the hitmakers. The trio appeared to have read the room and took some time off, with their latest Migos-affiliated release being Offset's Father Of 4 in February of 2019. Now, the hype for Culture 3 seems to have been reinvigorated, as absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While we've already seen the group putting in work at the studio, concrete release details have proven hazy at best. Luckily, Quavo made sure to elucidate the matter during the Grammy Awards red carpet. When asked about the album's progress, Huncho revealed that they were eying a summer release. "Be ready," he teases. "We're working real hard. We've been in the studio countless hours, no sleep. Not even going home to get rest so hope ya'll are ready for it."

"It's the last chapter of Culture," he declares. "It's time to close that moment of Culture. It's time to move on." Are you excited to see the trilogy come to an end?