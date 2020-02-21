Trae Young has consistently been one of the best young players in the NBA over the last two seasons and fans have taken notice. Unfortunately for Young, he plays on one of the worst teams in the entire league. Of course, I'm talking about the Atlanta Hawks. Young has barely any help around him and at times, the team has looked quite sad out on the court. Despite this, Young remains motivated to drop a plethora of points, night in and night out.

On Thursday night, Young exploded for a career-high 50 points en-route to a 129-124 win against the Miami Heat. Young was phenomenal throughout the night and fans were on their feet the whole game as Young dazzled with his shooting. Immediately after the match, Quavo from Migos rushed the court where he congratulated Young on his huge night.

If you're an Atlanta Hawks fan, this latest performance should keep you optimistic for the future. The Hawks will have the flexibility to make moves in the offseason and if Young can finally get himself some help, this Hawks team could be dangerous. Unfortunately, we'll only know once that help makes its way through the door.

We can only imagine how Quavo will react if and when Young drops 60 in a game.