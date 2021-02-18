Quavo is a man of many talents, be in the fields of music, athletics, entrepreneurship, and even acting. Following a brief role on Netflix's Narcos, Quavo has officially secured his first major role in a big-screen film, alongside some heavyweight veterans of the craft. A new report from Variety has confirmed that Quavo will be starring in the upcoming movie Wash Me In The River, an action-thriller also starring Robert De Niro and John Malkovich.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Directed by Randall Emmett (known to many as the originator of "Fofty"), the film is said to be similar in tone to The Coen Brothers classic No Country For Old Men. As per the report, Quavo will be playing the main antagonist Coyote, described as "a ruthless and heartless drug lord" whose actions appear to drive the film's revenge-centric plot. Speaking on the big reveal, Quavo teased a little bit of what's to come, as well as praising his co-stars and collaborators.

"I honestly think this movie is going to be one of the greatest to come of this time,” explains the Migos star. “The experience was unbelievable for me, with Robert DeNiro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making me feel like family. Gonna see me doing some stunts and a lot of what you hear from me in my raps! This is one of my biggest debuts I’ve ever had, and so proud of what we did and to get to work with Randall who’s such an amazing guy — I can’t wait to do more films with him."

On the topic of Quavo's chops, Randal Emmett had nothing but praise. "Quavo is a superstar and a real actor," says Emmett. "Getting to see him bring the Coyote character to life is very exciting, and I think he is going to have a film career equally as big as his music.” Between this coming role and the imminent arrival of Culture III, it's looking like 2021 will be the start of a massive run for Quavo. Are you excited to see him making his big-screen debut?