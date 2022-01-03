Quavo reflected on Migos' performance for the WWE in a post on Instagram, Sunday. The group had performed at the 2022 Day 1 event Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"Lastnight My One Wish as a Kid Came True! @wwe Thanks," Quavo captioned several photos from the event.



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

At the event, Brock Lesnar defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way match to secure the WWE Championship. Universal Champion Roman Reigns was originally slated to have a matchup with Lesnar, but tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the title match.

The Migos showed up during the entrance for RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle). Afterward, they sat near the announcer's table during the Raw Tag Team Championships.

In addition to performing with the rest of Migos, Quavo assisted the WWE in a promo trailer for the event.

“This right here is Day 1. A new year, a new opportunity,” Quavo said in the trailer. “And what you do tonight—in my city of Atlanta, in front of all these people—becomes the blueprint for your tomorrow.”

Check out Quavo's pictures from his WWE appearance below.





[Via]