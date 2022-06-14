Amidst rumours that Migos are breaking up – which began running rampant once again after their Governors Ball Festival performance was cancelled last weekend – Quavo has proved that he's staying booked and busy, most recently sharing a photo with Pulp Fiction actor John Travolta from the set of a new movie they're working on.

"Huncho Travolta," the 31-year-old wrote in the caption of his upload. While the rap star wore an all-grey outfit, his new famous friend paired khaki pants with a navy blue shirt and a brown leather jacket. In the next slide, he showed their on-set chairs with their names written across the back.

The upcoming film, reportedly called Cash Out, is said to be an action thriller/bank heist film that finds Quavo engaging in criminal activity.

Other behind-the-scenes videos show the Georgia native chopping it up with other cast and crew members after seemingly filming a scene where they were arrested, with red and blue cop lights flashing behind them.





"We got the PoPo out here," one actor said. "We got the SWAT!" the "Hotel Lobby" hitmaker answered back.

While details about the full plot of the film and the release date have yet to be revealed, this does perfectly line up with the story of why the Migos couldn't perform at Gov Ball, and explains why Q didn't ultimately land the starring role opposite of Jack Harlow in the White Men Can't Jump reboot – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





















