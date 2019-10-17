Being a fan of the Atlanta Falcons hasn't been fruitful this season as they are 1-5 through the first six games. Quarterback Matt Ryant hasn't been his MVP-self and fans are starting to get fed up with the team's performance on the field. Considering who they have on the roster, you would think the team could pull off some much more inspiring results. One of the fans who is getting frustrated with the team is none other than Quavo of Migos.

Quavo has always proven himself to be a huge Falcons fan and during an interview with TMZ, he let his feelings be known. Essentially, Quavo is putting much of the blame on Ryan and believes that he himself should get a chance to start at QB for the Falcons. If you're a Quavo fan, then you know he was a pretty good quarterback in high school.

"Matt Ryan is making me mad right now," Quavo said. "If the Falcons start me, I'll play and I'll throw to Julio Jones every play."

Quavo also spoke on his good friend Jalen Ramsey who was recently traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams and Falcons play each other this weekend and Quavo is adamant that despite his talent, he'll get out-run by the likes of Jones.

If you're a Falcons fan, you have to figure Quavo couldn't be any worse than what's happening now.