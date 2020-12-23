It was expected that Culture III would arrive sometime in 2020, but the anticipated Migos album never arrived. Like many other artists, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in music and touring plans as months out of the year were spent locked indoors. Migos fans have been waiting on news about the album's release, and Quavo has offered an update to Kevin Durant on his The ETCs podcast.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"This year, you know, we had to push back a lot 'cause of COVID," said Quavo. "Right now we just waiting on Culture III. We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, so everything can crank up. We don't wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour."

Quavo explained that Culture III's release needs to the full experience, so the group would rather wait. "We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album, like, I can't drop no album and let the internet judge my album," the rapper added with a laugh. "It just don't make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that's what we gon' do at the top of the year."

