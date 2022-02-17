Quavo is widely known as one of the most elite hoopers in the rap community. NBA 2K22 takes his skills to the next level, incorporating the Atlanta superstar into the game as a playable character.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

As the de facto leader of the Hip Hop supergroup Migos, Quavo's talent as an artist is well documented. He's been featured on chart-topping hits with impressive regularity, utilizing his trademark cadence to catapult compositions into solar system. That said, music isn't the sole thing the 30 year old Hip Hop influencer excels in. The Huncho has demonstrated his aptitude for sports time and time again, with basketball serving as his bread and butter in that domain.

Quavo posted a trailer detailing the release of his 2K22 character, and the necessary steps to acquire him in-game: "I am officially a playable character in 2k22. I’m very excited. Complete challenges to unlock my MyTEAM player card. Whatchu waiting on? Start balling as me today, The Huncho."





Adding Quavo into 2K22 is an understandable move considering his past showings. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, a yearly showcase of starpower and skill from some of the biggest names in the industry, has become a second home for the Migos rapper. Year after year, he finds himself among the top performers in the event, with abundant highlights and reels of him wreaking on-court havok.

The Celebrity Game only occuring once a year doesn't stand as a hindrance, though, as Quavo makes seemingly seasonal appearances on court when he determines it's time to hoop. Recently, he cooked YK Osiris with a few moves. But at this point, that could've just been shaking off the rust.

Will you be using Quavo in 2K22? Let us know in the comment section below.