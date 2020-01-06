Quavo Issues A Reminder That "Practice Makes Perfect"

With an analogy appropriate to Quavo's athletic aptitude, it's fair to say he hasn't exactly been rapping like he's in a contract year. Ever since Migos dropped Culture, a strong body of work on which he proved dominant, Quavo's superstar status has led to an increase in coasting. That's not to say his formula is flawed, as Quavo remains a charismatic voice with a keen ear for crafting infectious melodies. Yet many have been quietly hoping the Huncho would embark on a breakout campaign, a reinvention of self come 2020.

His first release of the year, the Murda Beatz produced "Practice Makes Perfect," doesn't exactly promise anything groundbreaking. In truth, it largely centers around the Huncho formula, which is to say a hard-hitting beat and clever yet uncomplicated bars. Given that he's all but perfected the process by now, after all that practice and all, we're looking at a perfectly enjoyable banger from two of the game's expert providers in that department. For those seeking something more, however, "Practice Makes Perfect" isn't the answer you seek. Where do you stand on Big Huncho in 2020?

Quotable Lyrics

Wake up and beat her face like I do makeup

She love a young n***a, a modern-day playa

Pay up, pay up, pay up

Front and backend, come on wit it, yeah pay up

If you don't got it we put an AK up