Quavo is the latest artist to decide against the 64th annual Grammys after J. Prince came up with the idea to protest the award show by curating a hip-hop concert on the same night.

TMZ caught up with Quavo at LAX and the Migo member admitted that the Grammys are no longer important. He told reporters that it was time to start "our own awards... that appreciate the real shit going on in the streets." The QUAVO HUNCHO rapper believes that the Recording Academy is out of touch when it comes to classifying his genre, considering that the artists are defining the genre.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince, called for artists like Kanye, Drake, and Nicki Minaj to ditch the Grammys and perform their own Vegas concert on April 3, the night of the annual award show. J.Prince's idea was originally a response to the Academy banning Kanye from performing due to his "concerning behavior" in relation to his Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. After defaming the couple for weeks, he also hurled a racial slur at Grammy Award host Trevor Noah in response to a statement Noah gave about his abusive behavior.

Prince believes the only way to make change is to prove that Grammy ratings will drop when some of hip-hop's largest artists opt-out of performing.

TMZ also got some insight from New Edition's Ronnie DeVoe, who also believes that what Prince is doing is necessary. DeVoe believes that traditional award shows are not known for their inclusivity. The singer fully supports the alternative concert and thinks that it's time to send a message to the industry.

