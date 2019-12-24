It looks like Meek Millis rallying the troops to help bring Lids to extraordinary heights. According to Business Insider, Quavo is now a brand ambassador for the sports apparel store.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

"I grew up going to Lids. I grew up shopping at Lids, you know what I'm saying? Lids has been around for more than 20 years. I'm 28," he said. "Most definitely one of the biggest with the caps, with the hats, with the lids, with everything. Right now, hats have made this run back. Back then, it was snapbacks, then it was fitteds, and then it was snapbacks again. And right now, in this time, like 2019, 2018, 2020, I think the fitted caps are making a comeback, and I just feel like it's the right time to link with Lids."

On Meek, he added, "Meek, to me, brings the streets to Lids. He brings resilience to Lids. He brings REFORM to Lids."

Thankfully, Quavo did share an assuring update on the status of the next Migos album which may or may not be named, Culture III.

"I'm excited about the Migos project. We dropping that next year," he said. "We haven't had anything out since "Pure Water." Haven't had anything out but "Pure Water." I feel like it's more about Migos that y'all don't know yet. And I feel like this album is going to be prolific. I feel like this album is going to be the album to do it. And I think it's "Culture III," but I don't know. I think we may change the chapter.